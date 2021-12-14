On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about Steve Austin and the late Chris Benoit, naming both legends as two of his most physical opponents. Check out what the Olympic Hero had to say in the highlights below.

Calls Steve Austin and Chris Benoit two of his most physical opponents:

“Yeah, him and Chris Benoit were the two most physical athletes I’ve ever faced in the ring. Austin was very physical. That’s the one thing about him that made him special. He was really intense. He kept the intensity up very high and he was very physical.”

Says he appreciated the stiffness because he himself like to worked snug:

“I was comfortable being snug cause I was snug. That’s just one thing that I tried to work on, my finesse but there were times when I throw punches or kicks they’re gonna stick, they’re gonna hurt and Austin was the same way. So, I enjoyed that because in order to give it you have to be able to take it and I did.”

(H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)