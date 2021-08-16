Kurt Angle spoke about a wide range of topics on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed his belief The Big Show was the greatest big man of all-time.

“I think he was the best big man ever. He was an incredible athlete for his size. He did a lot of good. He was light on his feet too. I could Angle slam him. He would allow me to German- suplex him. He was 500 pounds at the time, and for him to be able to give his body up like that, and jump for me, and make me look good, that shows what an incredible worker he was.”

