On the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed his run in TNA, and who he thinks would have excelled in WWE. This includes Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Abyss, who is now working in WWE as a producer. Highlights from Angle’s pod can be found below.

Thinks Frankie Kazarian, Abyss, and Christopher Daniels would have had good runs in WWE:

Oh, that’s hard to pick one. I will say Abyss, he did go to WWE as a producer, but he never wrestled for WWE. I thought he should have been up there. Also, I’d say Christopher Daniels and Kazarian.

Says he is happy those guys are shining in AEW:

Those two guys were not only incredible singles wrestlers, they were incredible tag wrestlers. They had it all and those guys were incredible. I actually expected them to end up in WWE and sadly they didn’t, but they’re in AEW now, so that’s just about as good.

