On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show the Olympic Hero reflected on his time in TNA, which included his thoughts on the Claire Lynch storyline from his run back in 2012, one that he believes was one of the absolute worst in company history. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

On the Claire Lynch storyline in TNA:

I don’t know, it just was a little weird having this girl as part of the storyline. I guess she was an addict and Dixie was trying to help her and AJ was trying to help her, but then it got like so out of control that Dixie and AJ were accused of having an affair. There was just some crazy shit going on.

Says he didn’t like the storyline at all:

I didn’t like the storyline at all. I don’t think it did any good for AJ. I don’t think it did any good for Dixie. It just wasn’t a good storyline; it was one of the worst ones.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)