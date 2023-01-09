Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked what he thinks of former NXT Tag Team Champions, The Creed Brothers. Angle had high praise for both men.

“I love them. They’re both All-American wrestlers; I believe they’re brothers. They have great futures,” Kurt Angle said. These are two other amateur wrestlers that were recruited in the amateur ranks, big fans of theirs. They’re going to have a huge future. I’m really excited about them. I don’t believe they’re just going to be tag team partners. I think eventually they’re going to spring off and go singles each.”

Quotes via WrestleZone