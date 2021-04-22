On the latest episode of his new podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle talked about a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked if he could have had a long-running program with anyone in history, who would it be. This is where he named Bret Hart.

“Bret Hart because I believe he’s the greatest wrestler of all time. I believe that his in-ring performance, there was nobody better. I would say Shawn Michaels and Chris Benoit were close, even myself, but I still put Bret up there. Don’t get me wrong, Ric Flair needs to be up there too because he’s the man and his technique was far superior. Ric was a great wrestler that could get people interested in the psychology of the match, but he was also very entertaining. He took a lot of crazy Ric Flair bumps, the forward bump, the bump off the top of the rope. You knew when he was going to do it, and you wanted him to do it. He was different in his technique. Bret Hart was the best overall technician I’ve ever seen in my life.”

