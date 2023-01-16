Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer noted that he thinks WWE should give Dolph Ziggler another main event run, a decade after he was given a run as World Heavyweight Champion.

“He was world champion at one particular time I do believe. They do push him at times and sometimes they don’t. It seems to be inconsistent, but, he deserves to be consistently pushed. You know what? He’s like the MVP of the company. You could put him anywhere you want him.”

Quotes via SportsKeeda