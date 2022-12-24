Kurt Angle thinks three WWE stars could carry him through one final WrestleMania matchup if the situation called for it.

The Olympic Hero discussed this topic on the latest edition of his podcast, where he named Ricochet, AJ Styles, and Braun Strowman as three men he would love to step into the ring with for one final Mania matchup. Angle’s last match was against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. Highlights are below.

Thinks Ricochet or AJ Styles could give him a solid final WrestleMania matchup:

Oh, man. Well, I’m not that stupid. So I’m going to make sure it’s a young guy because I’m a little bit older. I lost a little bit of a step. I would have to say someone like AJ Styles or Ricochet, I really liked that kid. I think I would have an incredible match with him. One of the bigger guys, Braun Strowman.

On Braun Strowman:

I would love to wrestle Braun He is so athletic for his size. He reminds me a lot of Brock Lesnar with his athleticism. He’s not as athletic as Brock, he’s pretty close. But those guys I think would carry me pretty well through that match.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)