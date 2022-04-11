Kurt Angle shared his opinion on wrestlers using outside weapons while competing in a steel cage match during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

“I’m not really keen on having weapons in a steel cage because in particular, the steel cage is a weapon. That’s the weapon you’re supposed to use,” Kurt stated.

“Whether you bang their head off of it or slam their bodies into it, it’s about the cage. You shouldn’t have any other weapons in there. I know we did it in our 10-man steel cage match at Lockdown. I get it that they wanted to separate our match from the others and that’s why we did it, but no, you shouldn’t have weapons in the steel cage.”

“The steel cage is the weapon.”