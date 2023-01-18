WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has given his thought on the “potential” Iron Man matchup between MJF and Bryan Danielson at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

The Olympic Hero spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he questioned whether the Salt of the Earth would be able to keep up with The American Dragon in what should be a wrestling clinic. The match will only be booked if Danielson wins every single matchup he has prior to that. Check out Angle’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Says he’s not sure how MJF will hold up in the match but knows Danielson will shine:

Wow, that’s gonna be good. I don’t know how MJF is gonna hold up, but I know Daniel Bryan will do pretty well.

On his brief interaction with Danielson at the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble, and how great of a worker Danielson is:

Bryan and I planned it out backstage. That was the one thing when he came in; we wanted to do something special. So Daniel actually came up with it, and it was a great little spot. I enjoyed working with him. Man, he is so talented. He’s not just an incredible high flyer, he’s a great technician, too. Daniel Bryan could be one of the best overall workers in the business today.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)