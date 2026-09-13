Kurt Angle is advertised as a guest coach for the National Wrestling League’s September 27 event in Manchester, England.

The NWL’s official ticket listing also confirms a pre-show VIP meet and greet with Angle at Bowlers Exhibition Centre. The promotion’s schedule identifies Manchester as its second matchweek.

The Angle session runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entry strictly set for 4:15 p.m. All times are local. The VIP package includes a digital photograph with Angle and one autograph on an item of the attendee’s choice.

Printed photo upgrades and additional autographs will be available for an extra charge. General admission entry begins at 5 p.m., ahead of the event’s listed 6 p.m. start and 9 p.m. finish.

The listing advertises £5 show tickets. Fans seeking the Angle session need the separate VIP option, which includes general admission.

Other advertised performers include Wolfgang, BT Gunn, Joseph Conners, Martin Kirby, Sha Samuels and Rampage Brown.

The league’s format uses 15-minute singles and tag matches with a halftime break. The competitor or team recording the most falls wins, while teams receive three league points for a victory and one for a draw. Angle’s announced role is guest coach.

Sources: NWL Manchester event and Angle VIP information; official league schedule; NWL rules.