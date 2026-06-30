Kurt Angle is giving his full endorsement to newly crowned NXT Women’s Champion Kendal Grey following her breakout title victory at Saturday’s NXT Great American Bash.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to social media after Grey captured the NXT Women’s Championship from Lola Vice in the main event, praising her in-ring ability and recognizing the tribute she paid by wearing gear inspired by his iconic singlet during the championship match.

“Witnessing the rise of the next generation is nothing short of incredible! I couldn’t be prouder to see Kendal Grey rocking my gear and claiming her throne as the new NXT Woman’s Champion! Kendal Grey relentless dedication embodies everything we represent in this industry,” Angle wrote.

Angle wasn’t finished there. In a follow-up post, he joked that Grey may eventually have to deal with another member of the Angle family, teasing that his daughter could be ready to challenge the new champion in several years.

“There’s only one Kendal Grey, and I can’t wait to see her conquer new heights. But…… just a heads up, in 8 years, you might want to watch your back, Kendal. There’s another Angle eager to step into that ring, and she’s got her eyes on you! #itstrue”

Grey has drawn frequent comparisons to Angle throughout her rise in WWE thanks to her accomplished amateur wrestling background and rapidly growing popularity among NXT fans.