During his interview with Fightful, Kurt Angle recalled beating Brock Lesnar over in Japan and how that came to pass. Here’s what he had to say:

I had a good relationship with Brock. He actually told New Japan that he wasn’t gonna lose to anybody over there. If they wanted him to do a job, they would have to bring in Kurt Angle. That’s what I was told. So, I decided to do it because Brock wanted me to and I’m a good friend of his and there’s no shame in beating Brock Lesnar for a World title. So, I went ahead and did it. It actually gave me more business over in New Japan. I started doing matches, defending the title. I wrestled Yuji Nagata, which was an awesome match. Nakamura, Tanahashi. I lost the title, I think, to Nakamura. They went with him. He was their future and I completely understood it. But I was a transitional champion. I was there to get the title off of Brock and hand it over to Nakamura.

