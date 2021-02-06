Kurt Angle took fan questions on his Facebook page. These questions were a wide range of topics.

Here are some of the highlights:

What do you think about the future of the current competition between the Wrestling Promotions?

“I think it’s very promising. Competition is always good. It’s going to be interesting between WWE and AEW.”

Who is your best wrestler right now?

“AJ Styles or Kenny Omega. Both are spectacular performers. They make their opponents look incredible. That’s a sign of a real worker.”

Thoughts on Edge and Bianca winning the royal rumble matches?

“I think they deserve it, they’re both spectacular. Edge is proven. Bianca is a very hot, upcoming talent.”