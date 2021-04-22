During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke highly of Gable Stevenson’s potential in the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

I think he’s gonna be a big star. Look at his look. If he adapts to pro wrestling and picks it up like Brock Lesnar, he’s gonna be exactly like Brock Lesnar. I think he needs to take a chance, whether he goes to MMA or WWE, he’s a future star regardless of what he does. He has a good look to him. Great athlete.

Credit: The Kurt Angle Show. H/T 411Mania.