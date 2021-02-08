During an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle spoke on having to get Lesnar to the finish line of their Wrestlemania 19 main event after he was badly injured during his botched shooting star press attempt. Here’s what he had to say:

When Brock was in the corner, I was looking out of the corner of my eye while I was laying in the ring. When he went to jump, he hesitated, and did a pause, and just said ‘Ah, fuck it, I’m gonna go.’ I think that hesitation caused him to fall off balance forward, so he couldn’t get full rotation when he turned backward to flip. And he didn’t quite make it. When he landed, I thought he was dead, I thought he broke his neck, and I thought he was dead. He wasn’t responding.

I said ‘Brock, are you okay?’He wasn’t saying anything. I went over and I covered him and I said, ‘You gotta kick, you gotta kick’ because I did not want to hold that title for another day. I was kind of selfish, hoping Brock would kick out so I wouldn’t have to hold the title. He kicked out, and I told him ‘Can you get up?’ He said ‘I don’t know.’ I said, ‘I’ll lift you up’. I went to lift him up, and I said, ‘When I get you up, scoop me up in the air and F5 me and cover me’. I said ‘Can you do it?’ He said, ‘I think so.’ So, he went and did it, he covered me, and then you know, he won.