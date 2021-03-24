During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke on his debut match against Shawn Stasiak at 1999. Here’s what he had to say:

I was nervous as hell. I never did it before, and this was my debut. I was wrestling Shawn, which I was familiar with Shawn because I started training with him. So, we had a few dark matches we had done before. But this was very scary. This was my debut and I was more concerned about getting everything right. The crazy thing is, during the match in the middle of it, the fans were chanting ‘boring.’ The referee comes to me – Shawn has me in a chokehold – and the [referee] says, ‘Listen, Vince wants you to beat up Shawn, go outside the ring, grab the microphone, and say you do not chant boring to an Olympic gold medalist. I came here for you.’ I was like holy shit. I never did this before, and nobody warned me ahead of time. This was an improvisation by Vince. I paused for a second, and the ref said you’ve gotta do it. I said, ‘What does he want me to do again?’ He had to repeat it again, and I went out and I did it. The fans reacted and chanted ‘boring’ even louder. So, we got the reaction we wanted. The match was good, it wasn’t great. We didn’t have a lot of time, but I thought the match was very smooth. It was decent.