Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Hulk Hogan being a politician while covering WWE Summerslam 2005, where Hogan beat Shawn Michaels in the main event. Here is what he had to say:

“Great guy. And I felt bad about everybody telling me, Watch out, Hulk Hogan’s coming. He’s going to politicize. He’s going to fight for himself and not for anybody else. And they got me all fired up like this guy was a bad person. He wasn’t at all. He didn’t do any political thing. No politicizing, no, nothing political. He was; he just came and was there to work. He was there to work hard and make a living. And I felt bad about how my first impression was of him.”

