WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently joined the Talk Is Jericho podcast to discuss a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including his thoughts on his final run with WWE before retiring at WrestleMania 35.

The Olympic Hero reveals that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon did have plans to give him a big sendoff, but that he wanted to wait for another year before delivering, a move that Angle believes would have resulted in him being jobbed out for the year.

Well Vince [McMahon] said, ‘Well Kurt, you can do that next year.’ I was like, ‘Vince, I’m retiring this year.’ He said, ‘Well if you wait another year, I could do that for you.’ I said, ‘No, no, I’m gonna do it this year’ because there was no way in hell I was gonna wrestle another year especially in WWE because all they were gonna do was job me out for the whole year so, I knew — I could see the writing on the wall and I didn’t know if I wanted to be a part of that.

Angle’s full interview can be listened to here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)