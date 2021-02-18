During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke on his first meeting with Vince McMahon. Here’s what he had to say:

I didn’t know what I was getting into. Going up there and them giving me the whole limo treatment and first-class airfare and treating me like an important person – it was pretty cool. They show up and going into Vince’s office and talking to him was a bit overwhelming. I knew of him and knew he was and what’s he accomplished, and to meet with him, he straight up gave me a 10-year deal. This is what it is, and this is what you’re gonna get. Take it or leave it. I asked him if I could talk to my agent first before I decided, and Vince said that’s fine. The meeting wasn’t that long, but I told him I was interested. I didn’t know if I was gonna sign or not.

Credit: The Kurt Angle Show. H/T 411Mania.