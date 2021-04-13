During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke on his match at Wrestlemania 17 against Chris Benoit. Here’s what he had to say:

I don’t think the company knew what they wanted to do with me or Benoit. I think that’s the reason they put us together. I was in the program with Rock and Austin jumping back and forth wrestling them every week. So, there was no real time for me to have a program with Benoit. I’m not sure they even thought of it until a week or two before WrestleMania. Benoit and I got put together because we were both top performers in the company and neither one of us had a match. So, the company said let’s put the two best technicians in a match together, they’re gonna have an incredible match. We don’t need much of a buildup, so let’s just throw it on the card. We were more of a mid-level feature match at WrestleMania, which is fine with me. If I could’ve wrestled Benoit at WrestleMania every year, I’d do it. He was an incredible performer.

Honestly, I had such little experience at the time, I didn’t know how to feel about it. I was still relatively new. I was on only on TV for a little over a year and I was just happy that the match was finished. I would make it through my matches and be relieved I made it through because I had such little experience. So, I didn’t really think about it. [Benoit] was excited. He gave me a big hug and said that was freakin’ awesome. I took his word for it. I knew the match was good, I just didn’t know how good it was.