During an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke on his match against Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania 21. Here’s what he had to say:

Wrestling Shawn was a dream come true. Going into it, we ended up having the story – the angle started at the Rumble. I was so excited because when I first saw Shawn wrestle at Survivor Series a couple of years prior, I had never watched him wrestle before. So, the first time, I was in awe. It came down to him and five guys on the other team because it was elimination. He went through those five guys – he didn’t win and lost at the very end – but he eliminated four of them. The way he sold, his technique, his charisma – Shawn is without a doubt the best overall performer I’ve ever seen.

