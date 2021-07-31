During an interview with Fightful, Kurt Angle spoke on the neck issues he had throughout his WWE career. Here’s what he had to say:

Well, you know, I damaged my neck in the Olympics—right before the Olympics. But, when I went to the WWE, my neck was still damaged. Once you break your neck, it’s not gonna be 100% forever. It’s just the way it is and I kept getting injured over and over again in WWE. I broke my neck four more times between 2003 and 2006. That had a lot to do with the injury that I started off with. So, it just kept happening over and over again.

You can check it out HERE.