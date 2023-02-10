WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle says we almost found out if his combat sports success would have continued in the world of MMA.

Angle won an Olympic Gold Medal in 1996, and then got into pro wrestling and became one of the top talents of all-time. Angle recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and discussed how he almost got into MMA. Angle spoke with Barrasso to promote Friday’s role as Celebrity Judge at the PFL Challenger Series MMA event, and you can find details on the gig at this link, along with Angle’s comments on a potential future with PFL and how he’s always wanted a role in MMA.

Angle recalled how he was recruited by UFC President Dana White more than 15 years ago after leaving WWE the first time. Angle had joined TNA, and ended up turning down a lucrative one-fight UFC contract to stay with TNA. Angle said he was offered another UFC contract to work The Ultimate Fighter with the late Kimbo Slice in 2008, which would have led to a six-fight deal.

“We almost found out,” Angle said of potential success in MMA. “I was prepared to compete for UFC. There was a point in time I thought I would be with UFC and leave [pro wrestling promotion] TNA. Dana White was really nice to me. He offered me a one-fight deal for a lot of money, but I passed on that to stay with TNA. I got another great offer for The Ultimate Fighter with Kimbo Slice [in 2008], and that would have led to a six-fight contract. Ultimately, I stayed with pro wrestling.”

Angle also commented on potential fights against former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier. Angle also commented on why he thinks the light heavyweight division would have been the best for him.

“Daniel Cormier, that would have been a phenomenal matchup,” Angle said. “I would have loved to fight Daniel. I have a lot of respect for him. I consider him one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. He struggled to beat Jon Jones, but Jones is one badass. When he’s on, I’m not sure there is anyone that could beat him. He had a lot of demons, but when that guy was on, he was the best. I would have loved the chance to test myself against them. I always had success at heavyweight in my career, but my natural weight is 200 and I do think light heavyweight would have been a better division for me.”

For those who missed it, you can click here for Angle’s comments on a possible second retirement match, and how he feels about making a goofball of himself in the ring.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.