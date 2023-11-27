Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about LA Knight and his work in WWE.

“He has the whole ball of wax, man. He has charisma. Yeah, he has it all, man. That kid’s special. The crazy thing is, it took him a long time to, you know, find himself to get there. He finally did, and he’s doing an incredible job. I look at him as one of the biggest stars in the business, now or in the near future.”

