Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the rise of LA Knight, IYO SKY cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase at SummerSlam to win the Women’s Title, and more. Here are the highlights:

On IYO SKY’s Women’s Title win:

“It was a double swerve. Yeah, it wasn’t a bad idea, though. If they like the SKY girl, you know, this was a right, this is what I’m talking about. When you have new stars, and you want to make them, you have to make them while the iron’s hot; this girl’s hot right now; put her in there, have her win the world title, and get her over, get her, working as champ, get her a long rain as champion. And now you have another huge star in your company.”

On LA Knight’s rise:

“He gets a lot of press man. He’s over; he’s over right now. He might be the most over guy at this point. The fans are excited about him. I think they remind him of an Attitude Era type of character. Yes. And they’re, they’re loving him. I mean, they’re comparing him to rock and all this stuff. Yeah. It’s just incredible. So, you know what, I knew the kid was talented because I worked, I worked alongside him, I believe, and it was in TNA and you know, I didn’t know how good he was until now. And he’s tearing it up, oozing charisma, LA Knight.”

On Logan Paul vs. Ricochet:

“You know what, I understand why, you know, he’s a part-timer, and he’s a YouTuber, and he’s, you know, he’s famous because of his boxing and all that stuff. But I, you know, give Rick a chance, chance, you know, something like this could highlight his career. But don’t get me wrong, Paul, Logan Paul is an incredible athlete. I heard he had to use Nunchucks to win the match. Right. Which is a kind of protected Ricochet.”

