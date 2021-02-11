WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about former star Lars Sullivan, who was released last week by WWE, on the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show. The Olympic Hero states that Vince McMahon loved Sullivan’s look and he was happy to assist in putting him over, but thinks that he needed to gain much more experience before getting put in that spot. Check out Angle’s full thoughts below.

It would have been great; I wouldn’t have been upset if Lars Sullivan worked out. But, you know, Vince loved his look. Loved his strength and explosiveness. I just think that he wasn’t as experienced as he could have been to start out. I think he needed a little bit more training, and he was still learning. He was very, very basic in, you know, but he had an incredible look, and I think Vince was drawn to that. So, you know, I had to put Lars over. It was just another one of those things that I did before I made my way out of the company as a wrestler.