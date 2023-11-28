Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about his thoughts regarding WWE’s Omos.

“You know, what I really enjoyed is when he tagged with AJ Styles. Okay, I think he tagged them against RK-Bro. I think RK-Bro won the titles from them, but I really enjoyed him. I think he’s really athletic for his size. So I think he’s got a lot of talent. He’s going to be the new giant. He’s going to be the new Big Show or Andre The Giant. So, I’m not sure, but did he play basketball? His athleticism, I would imagine. Yeah.”

