Kurt Angle isn’t looking to return to the ring anytime soon, but he would put his gear on in a second for a big payday in Saudi Arabia.

The Olympic Hero jokingly discussed wrestling a match in the Middle East during the latest edition of his podcast, where he looked back at Shawn Michaels returning to the ring in 2018 to compete at Crown Jewel, a matchup that earned him a huge payday. Check out what Angle had to say on the subject below.

On Shawn Michaels getting paid super well for his Saudi Arabia match:

Well, you know what, I’m not a WWE lifer. Shawn is. his loyalty is still with the WWE, and they paid him very well for it.

Whether he would wrestle a match in Saudi Arabia for the same payday:

What are you talking about? I would do it in a second. Good knees or bad knees, I would do it in a second.

