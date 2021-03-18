During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke on whether he thinks Ronda Rousey will return to the ring. Here’s what he had to say:

I wouldn’t be shocked. Ronda is still young. She still has that fire in her eyes. I don’t think she’s done completely. I think she just wanted to take a break, and I do believe she was trying to get pregnant. She had been competing her whole life – judo since she was five, and then the Olympics, MMA, UFC, and WWE. She never stopped. She needed a break, and I think that’s what she’s doing is taking a couple-year break.

Credit: The Kurt Angle Show. H/T 411Mania.