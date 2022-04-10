Kurt Angle shared his opinion on The Steiner Brothers being inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame last weekend during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

“The Steiners belong in the Hall of Fame. It’s about time,” Angle said. “It took forever, but they finally did it.”

“Scott was great. I grew up a fan of Scott as an amateur wrestler. He was an All-American at the University of Michigan. I looked up to him. When he and his brother went into pro wrestling, we all took a lot of pride in saying, ‘The Steiners are pro wrestlers now. What we were, they are part of us’, and we took a lot of pride in it.”

“I wanted to wrestle Scott. He’s one of the guys I really wanted to shoot for. He was an inspiration for me growing up.”