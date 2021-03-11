During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke on the parallels he sees between A.J. Styles & Shawn Michaels. Here’s what he had to say:

I think AJ and Shawn both deserve the top honors for being two of the best of all time. AJ – what he was able to produce in TNA and what he’s been able to produce in WWE gives him the right to be up there. The thing is, working both of them and it doesn’t matter how many times I worked with them, they made you look better than you are. When you wrestled them, you had the night off. If you wanted to work extra hard, you could work extra hard, but they did everything for you. AJ and Shawn just had a great psychology, and they were incredible athletes. They laid it out in the ring every single time. They were two of the best I’ve ever wrestled.

Credit: The Kurt Angle Show. H/T 411Mania.