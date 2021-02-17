During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle praised Owen Hart but named Steve Austin as the best worker he was ever in the ring with. Here’s what he had to say:

The match was incredible. Owen carried me through the whole thing. He came up with some great ideas, and the crazy thing was, he would audible during the match. He would switch moves around and let me know ahead of time what we were doing, but he would adjust. He’s the first person I ever went in the ring with that would change the match and adjust just because of the fan reaction. The other person was Stone Cold Steve Austin. He could adjust to anything. He was the best in-ring worker I ever worked with. He’s very underrated in the ring, but Owen was one of the best too. He was a great in-ring worker, and he could call the matches in the ring. He could plan then beforehand. He was so versatile, and he could wrestle any style. That’s what made him so valuable.

