Kurt Angle is a big fan of Triple H running WWE.

The Olympic Hero spoke about The Game on the latest edition of his podcast, where he also recalled working alongside the great Hulk Hogan. Check out Angle’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says Triple H has a great mind for the pro-wrestling industry:

For me personally, Triple H. He’s always had it. Not just from a wrestling standpoint, but from a creative standpoint, from a psychology standpoint, from a promo standpoint. Triple H is one guy that is well-educated, he loves pro wrestling like it’s his wife [laughs]. He cherishes it, and he’s really good at it. He has a great mind for it.

On Hulk Hogan:

In the past, I would say somebody like Hulk Hogan, who was able to bring the fans in at a time where wrestling was not so hot, but Hulkamania actually made wrestling so much bigger. He has a great mind for the business as well. I worked with Hulk Hogan, and he definitely is well-educated with the wrestling aspect.

