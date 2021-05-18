During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke on Vince McMahon convincing him to be the new face of the ECW relaunch. Here’s what he had to say:

Vince approached me before anybody else, and he said I’m gonna start a new promotion and I want you to be the face of it. I said what’s it called, and he said ECW. But you’re gonna make less money and work in smaller arenas. I said, ‘Why the hell would I want to do that, Vince?’ He said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll take care of you on the pay-per-views.’ And Vince did. Whether it be WWE, WCW, or ECW, as long as Vince owns it and he’s running it, I’m gonna do it because Vince has never done me wrong. I didn’t think he was gonna do me wrong in this situation, either.

Credit: The Kurt Angle Show. H/T 411Mania.