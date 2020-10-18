During a Facebook Q&A, Kurt Angle named Miro as the current wrestler he wished he had faced and The Undertaker and Kane as his favorite wrestlers to work with during his career. Here’s what he had to say:

Rusev [now known as Miro]. Do I need to explain why? Olympic Hero vs The Bulgarian Brute. He’s an exceptional Performer. Kane and Undertaker were the two best in-ring performers I’ve ever wrestled. It was easy to wrestle them and that doesn’t happen very often with a big guy.

