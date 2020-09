During his appearance on WINCLY, Kurt Angle spoke on how much he enjoyed being the referee for the Pit Fight between Timothy Thatcher and Matt Riddle in NXT. Here’s what he had to say:

I thought it was cool. I think it was a great way for Matt to leave NXT and to give Thatcher a little bit of a rub, so it worked out well. It was a great match. I thought they did a great job for what they had. I think that it was a win-win for everybody.

