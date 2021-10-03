During his recent podcast, Kurt Angle spoke on why he decided to sign with TNA. Here’s what he had to say:

It was about me proving myself that I could be a formidable player and make a company grow bigger than it was. I think I did a good job of that, it wasn’t just me though. There were a lot of other wrestlers in that company. But I wanted to show that I had a purpose in my life and that purpose was TNA and nd I could make this company grow. It never became as big as WWE, but there were times where the ratings started getting fairly close. We were doing two million viewers a week, 2.1 million viewers a week, which was a big deal for TNA at the time. It made me feel very good as a representative of the company that I was one of the main reasons for it.

