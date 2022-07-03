WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently joined NBC Sports Boston for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which includes why the former world champion believes Gable Steveson has yet to be pushed in WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On why Steveson hasn’t been pushed yet in WWE:

“I think the reason is his size, he’s probably 170 pounds, you know, five foot eight. I think that bears a little bit on the reason why he’s not being pushed as much as he should be. But I think he’s an amazing talent, I think the WWE can do a lot with him. He’s very technical, he has a lot of charisma, he’s a very talented kid, and I think he would do extremely well if the company pushed him.”

On managing Steveson:

“I wanted to manage Jason Jordan and Chad Gable back in the day, and it never occurred. It was brought up in meetings but it just never happened.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)