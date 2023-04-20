Kurt Angle reflects on working with fellow Hall of Famer, Rob Van Dam.

The Olympic Hero spoke about the “Whole F’n Show” on the latest edition of his podcast, where he recalled RVD’s unorthodox way of preparing for matches, one that will not come as a surprise.

He was even better to work with when he was high. I honestly don’t know if I ever met Rob or seen Rob if he wasn’t high. He had to put the matches together. Even if he was high, he had to get higher. So he would go smoke and then come back. Yes, that is Rob Van Dam.

As for himself, Angle admits that he could never smoke week and then wrestle a matchup, even though he would have loved to give it a try.

I gotta tell you this. I’ve smoked before, okay, I’m not going to lie. [But] there is no f**king way I could work if I smoke. There’s just no way. I don’t know how they do it. I would love to be able to do that, but I can’t.

