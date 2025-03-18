Kurt Angle is glad to know that the “Perc Angle” moniker is finally in the rear-view mirror.

The WWE and TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame legend and former Olympic gold medalist spoke about fans replacing the “Perc Angle” name with references to “Peak Angle” after he expressed his feelings about the subject.

“Thank you so much,” Angle said during a recent interview. “I was really pleasantly surprised that they responded that way.”

Angle continued, “It makes me know that I have true fans out there that really enjoyed my career and loved me for what I did. I’m just grateful that they’re going to drop the name Perk Angle. It reminds me of a dark time in my life, and it’s something that I don’t want to have to deal with it anymore. I dealt with it already, and it’s behind me. Hearing Perc Angle just makes me think I’m known for that. It was not cool. I’m just glad that they’re now using Peak Angle, instead I’m very grateful for that.”

