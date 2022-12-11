In 2006, Kurt Angle’s relationship with Vince McMahon worsened due to his ongoing battle with painkiller addiction, and he left the WWE. He was later arrested for DUI in 2007 after joining TNA.

During the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show, Angle admitted that he wasn’t aware of his drinking problems until he was compelled to enter rehab in 2013. He had been detained for DUI four times, but still managed to do this.

“I was having a tough time. I was making horrible decision. Irresponsible decisions. Getting four DUIs in five years was just ridiculous. When you’re doing that, you know you have a problem. I didn’t want to admit it until I ended up going to rehab in 2013. It took me awhile to come to my gripes, but eventually I did.”

