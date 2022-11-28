Kurt Angle shared his opinion on the 2017 edition of the WWE Survivor Series during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

The main event saw Team “Raw” (Kurt Angle, Finn Bálor, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, and Triple H) against Team “SmackDown” (John Cena, Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, and Bobby Roode), resulting in Triple H leaving in triumph.

When Triple H nailed Angle with a Pedigree, he effectively eliminated his own partner and went on to win the match by himself. Triple H enraged Strowman by turning on Angle, but the “Monster Among Men”hit Triple H with a Powerslam only after the bell. Stephanie McMahon appeared at ringside to revive him and guide him to the back.

“I didn’t agree with that, especially making Braun look like a complete a**hole,” Angle said. “I’m not sure what they were trying to accomplish at that point. I know that Triple H wanted to get the win. I understand that. But the way they did that just made it look like nobody else mattered but Triple H. And that’s not what you want to do with talent that you’re building.” Angle thought that Survivor Series could have enjoyed a better ending with Strowman not being allowed to “hang there high and dry.” But he also remembered that no one backstage at the time considered it to be out of the ordinary. “It wasn’t great. It wasn’t awesome. It was just a good match,” he said. “Nobody’s going to remember this years from now. It was just a decent match. Nobody was excited — nobody was high fiving each other. It was just, you know, handshake, good match.”

