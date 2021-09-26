Kurt Angle spoke about a wide range of topics on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed his impression of working with former TNA President Dixie Carter:

“She was all business. I loved her. She also has a motherly-like careness about her that really makes her stand apart from others. She really cares about the individuals, without a doubt. Always cared about me. Always putting my health and my life first.

That’s what I really enjoyed about Dixie. If I wasn’t feeling good or if I couldn’t work a certain night, I could just tell her if I could take the night off and she would be ok with it. When I had to go to rehab, she paid me the whole time I went there. She even let me have three months off afterwards. She is the most giving person. It wasn’t always about money with her. It was about being a humanitarian.”