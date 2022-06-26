During an interview with Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Kurt Angle discussed what his working relationship is like with Vince McMahon.

They’ve been through a lot as Angle had been a top star then he left the promotion and returned for the final years of his career.

“I have a great relationship with Vince. I did when I started. It got a little shady after I left. I was pretty bitter about what transpired with my injuries and the painkiller problem. It was just a lot going on at that particular time,” Angle said. “I stopped contact with Vince when I went to TNA. But when WWE called me back from my retirement, we left off where we started. Basically, we became close again. He was always a father figure to me, and he still was when I returned to WWE.”

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co