Kurt Angle revealed he plans to write a book this summer during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

The WWE Hall Of Famer stated that he didn’t like the first book and after his A&E documentary airs this summer, he will write a second book.

“The first book, I probably shouldn’t have done it at that particular time. The reason why I did is because nobody else would,” he said. “Stone Cold, Undertaker, The Rock, nobody wanted to do a book back then. Vince McMahon came to me and said, ‘I know you just started in the business but you can write about your Olympic career.’ I was like, ‘Well, shouldn’t I wait a few years and have my pro wrestling career laid out a little bit longer before I start a book?’ He said, ‘No, just talk about your Olympic career and what you’ve done up until now.’” “That was in like 2000 when I wrote the book. So I only got my rookie year in that book. But what I’ve done is I have a documentary coming out. It’s going to be on A&E on August 28th. After that documentary, I’m going to start my book again.”

