WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is currently recovering from double knee surgery on Tuesday.

We noted earlier this week how Angle had both of his knees replaced. Angle said he was feeling good, but he knew he had a long road ahead of him, and that he is willing to work hard to get back to where he was before. He also said he realizes “rehab is going to be a bitch,” and thanked fans for their support.

In an update, Angle revealed that he started physical therapy on Wednesday, just one day after surgery. He added that he wants his knees to be exceptional, not just normal.

“So far so good.I start PT today.This is where I need to have a positive attitude and work extremely hard to get back to normal. But NORMAL is not something that I’m looking for. I want my knees to be exceptional. I’m always aiming higher to better myself, even at the age of 53. [thumbs up emoji],” he wrote.

Angle added in his latest Twitter video that he was recovering pretty well, but he’s in a lot of pain. He noted that if he does well with physical therapy, then doctors will release him to go home from the hospital.

Angle currently hosts The Kurt Angle Show podcast on AdFreeShows.com. Besides a few special appearances, Angle has been away from WWE since being released from his contract on April 15, 2020 due to COVID-19 budget cuts. He also runs his health & nutrition brand.

