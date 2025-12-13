The kind words to John Cena continues from sports figures and celebrities of all kinds ahead of his WWE swan song tonight.

During the December 12 episode of WWE SmackDown, a special video aired featuring words from Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Snoop Dogg, Jelly Roll and others, wishing Cena well in retirement.

Additionally, a number of pro wrestling legends and current stars have been surfacing on social media over the past week to share their own thoughts on John Cena stepping into the squared circle for the last time ever.

Kurt Angle, the man that Cena made his WWE main roster debut with on SmackDown back in 2002, took to his official Instagram page to share a brief statement with some kind words for “The Greatest of All-Time.”

“‘Who in the hell are you? I’m John Cena,’ Angle’s post began, quoting the initial comments the two made to each other on the 2002 episode of SmackDown where Cena made his WWE main roster debut.

“From his unforgettable moments in the ring to his inspiring presence outside of it, John Cena has truly left an indelible mark on the world of sports entertainment,” Angle wrote. “I am proud to have been part of his journey, and what a ride it has been for him. His dedication, resilience, and passion have inspired countless fans and peers alike.”

Angle continued, “As he embarks on his well-deserved retirement, I wish him all the best in the next chapter of his life. Enjoy your last ride, John….a legend forever.”

He concluded the post by writing, “Welcome to retirement, my friend.”

John Cena faces Gunther in his WWE retirement match in the headline bout of tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Also advertised for the December 13 special event, which streams live via Peacock starting at 8/7c, are Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes battling WWE NXT World Champion Oba Femi, Bayley vs. Sol Ruca, as well as TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater and WWE NXT Superstar Je’Von Evans joining forces to challenge WWE World Tag-Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.

