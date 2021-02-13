During the latest episode of his new podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle gave praise to Alexa Bliss and Billie Kay for their current characters on WWE television.

Here is what he had to say:

“We need some gimmicky characters. A lot of wrestlers have turned into high flying technical bad*sses. Everybody wants to be a bad*ss. Nobody wants to be entertaining or funny or have an odd character. Everybody wants to be the cool guy or the cool girl. There are some really interesting individuals in WWE. The Fiend is one of them. Billie Kay, I love the way she rambles on. She’s just different. They need characters like that. It works extremely well for the company. It adds another depth to the programming. What Alexa is doing right now that the Fiend is gone, this is good TV. A lot of fans may not like it, but they’re going to be drawn to it. It’s really different and it’s really cool. I think we need to get more into more storyline related TV shows where wrestling is kind of a soap opera but we got away from that for a while. We became ‘I’m better than you. No, I’m better than you. Let’s have a match.’ Those gimmicky characters really help.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co