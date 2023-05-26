Kurt Angle has a strong suspicion of how one match at WWE Night of Champions will end.

The Olympic Hero previewed the show on the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he gave a prediction for the Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes showdown. This will be a rematch after The American Nightmare defeated The Beast via cradle at WWE Backlash last month.

Angle states that Brock Lesnar should be putting people over at this point in his career, but thinks the story WWE is telling with Cody’s arm being injured gives Cody an out. He then predicts that Lesnar applies an armbar and Cody eventually passes out from the pain.

There’s gonna be a day when Brock Lesnar’s gonna have to start losing here and there. I was hoping it would be now, but with Cody with his arm the way it is, he has an out now. So if Brock gets his arm in an armbar, and Cody passes out, doesn’t tap, but breaks his arm and looks like a hero, I think that’s most likely what’s gonna happen.

Aside from Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, Night of Champions will feature AJ Styles battling Seth Rollins for the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship and The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & Roman Reigns) battling Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the WWE tag team championship. The latest card for Night of Champions can be found here.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)